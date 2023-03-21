UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $480.10. 3,119,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,692,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $482.88 and its 200-day moving average is $510.05. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,193 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

