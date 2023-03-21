UNIUM Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,620.43 (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. UNIUM has a market cap of $139.46 million and approximately $1,620.43 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UNIUM has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for $47.95 or 0.00169477 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.98 or 0.00359816 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,412.13 or 0.26152671 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010214 BTC.

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 46.38431785 USD and is up 16.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,360.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

