Universal Health Services (UHS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/15/2023 – Universal Health Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2023 – Universal Health Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2023 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $154.00 to $138.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $168.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $144.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $157.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $130.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Universal Health Services was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

3/1/2023 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $155.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Universal Health Services had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Universal Health Services was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $113.00.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.88. 727,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.99.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Universal Health Services by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 6,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1,938.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 139,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

