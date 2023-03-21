Universal Health Services (UHS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 3/15/2023 – Universal Health Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 3/6/2023 – Universal Health Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 3/6/2023 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $154.00 to $138.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/6/2023 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $168.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/6/2023 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $144.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/3/2023 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $157.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/1/2023 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $130.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/1/2023 – Universal Health Services was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.
  • 3/1/2023 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $155.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/28/2023 – Universal Health Services had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/24/2023 – Universal Health Services was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $113.00.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.88. 727,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.99.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Universal Health Services by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 6,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1,938.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 139,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

