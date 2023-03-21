Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Insider Sells $20,775.55 in Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) insider Gary Lloyd Ropiecki sold 1,151 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $20,775.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $150,410.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

UVE stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 218,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -86.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 14,058 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $4,929,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

UVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Insurance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Universal Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

