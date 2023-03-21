Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Insider Sells $20,775.55 in Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) insider Gary Lloyd Ropiecki sold 1,151 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $20,775.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $150,410.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
UVE stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 218,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -86.49%.
UVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Insurance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Universal Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
