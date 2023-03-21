Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VLO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

VLO opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.35 and its 200 day moving average is $126.47. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

