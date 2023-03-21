VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Down 3.3%

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.93 and last traded at $30.08. 6,743,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 24,262,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,075,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 99,196 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

