Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSGX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 133,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS VSGX opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16.

