Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Decreased by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VEU traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 593,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,675. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $58.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

