Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

