Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,953 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 38,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 248,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 764,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,815,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $47.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.