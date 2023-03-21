Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Merit Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $190,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $240.32. 312,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,402. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.59. The stock has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

