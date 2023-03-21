Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

