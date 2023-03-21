Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

