Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $363.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.68. The company has a market cap of $271.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

