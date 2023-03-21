Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.16 and last traded at $92.78. Approximately 7,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 15,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.27.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

