Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Segment Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $49,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.98. The company had a trading volume of 956,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,298. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average of $195.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.