Verasity Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $68.82 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $68.82 million and $17.81 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003571 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.