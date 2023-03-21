Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CAO David J. Grover Sells 4,411 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.10. 1,015,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,204. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $222.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.39. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,659,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after purchasing an additional 686,034 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,629,000 after purchasing an additional 578,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 395,317.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 569,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 569,257 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

