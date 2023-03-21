Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,226 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,298 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after buying an additional 2,983,253 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,563,000 after buying an additional 826,959 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 380,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $298.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $325.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,662 shares of company stock worth $13,292,391 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

