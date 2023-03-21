Victor George Dodig Buys 34,850 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) Director Victor George Dodig acquired 34,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$57.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,009,102.50.

Victor George Dodig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Victor George Dodig acquired 51,590 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$58.08 per share, with a total value of C$2,996,347.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up C$0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$57.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,587,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,386. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$53.58 and a 1-year high of C$82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.6105384 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.22.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

