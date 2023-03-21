VirtualMeta Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.81 Million (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and $33,581.38 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00339639 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $32,685.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

