VirtualMeta (VMA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.85 Million

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $7.85 million and $32,595.73 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VirtualMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.26 or 0.00357408 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,287.20 or 0.25977675 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010146 BTC.

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00339639 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $32,685.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VirtualMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VirtualMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.