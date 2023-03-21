Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Acquires 9,932 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,745 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,643 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,807,000 after purchasing an additional 714,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,145,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,119,000 after purchasing an additional 130,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

