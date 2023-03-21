Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,046.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 141,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 129,413 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 245,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 167,627 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,499,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $50.07.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

