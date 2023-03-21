Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC decreased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,740 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

