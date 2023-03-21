Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Invests $221,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.66.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.05. The firm has a market cap of $187.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

