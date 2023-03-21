Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 1.02% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 106.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 655,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after buying an additional 338,561 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,767,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 202.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 260,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 174,206 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 970.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 102,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSJP opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

