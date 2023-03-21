Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases 1,742 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.03.

