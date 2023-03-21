Wade Financial Advisory Inc Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 312,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,590 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 5.9% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 41,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 556,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after buying an additional 51,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.