Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $1.50 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $110.72.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.