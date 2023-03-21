Wade Financial Advisory Inc Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $363.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $271.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $368.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

