Wade Financial Advisory Inc Purchases 3,716 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.5% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned about 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter.

FNDE stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.76.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

