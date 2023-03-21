Wade Financial Advisory Inc Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $107.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.77.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

