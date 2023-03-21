Walter Public Investments Inc. Has $13.71 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Walter Public Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for about 4.6% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $13,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $43,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.76. The stock had a trading volume of 311,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,487. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.