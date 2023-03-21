Walter Public Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Walter Public Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,732 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises 2.4% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 727.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $135,037,000 after buying an additional 1,251,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 569.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,131,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $106,046,000 after buying an additional 962,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 154.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,432,393 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after acquiring an additional 868,656 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.45.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.67. The company had a trading volume of 607,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $203.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.