Waterloo Brewing (TSE:BRB) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Waterloo Brewing Company (TSE:BRB – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.57 and last traded at C$3.61. 405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

Waterloo Brewing Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58. The company has a market cap of C$127.78 million and a P/E ratio of 41.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.61.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brick Brewing Co Limited produces, sells, markets, and distributes packaged and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name, and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands primarily in Ontario, Atlantic Canada, Western Canada, and the United States. The company also produces, sells, markets, and distributes coolers and ciders under the Seagram Coolers brand, as well as offers various beer products under the licensed President's Choice trademark.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.