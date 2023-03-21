Wealth CMT Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wealth CMT increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealth CMT’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,379,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,312,000 after acquiring an additional 966,463 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,856,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,821,000 after acquiring an additional 54,156 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 85,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,839,000 after acquiring an additional 884,002 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.68. 112,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,547. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $122.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

