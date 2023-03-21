Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.05.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of FL stock opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 659.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.