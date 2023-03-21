Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 488.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GOSS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. 3,354,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221,876. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 598.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 903,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 774,156 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 914,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 674,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,625,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,396 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.