Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.0% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.91. 12,091,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,497,105. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

