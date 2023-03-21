Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lifted by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.9% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 3.7 %

WFC traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.86. 16,837,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,576,064. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

