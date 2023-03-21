Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,927,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 5,538,145 shares.The stock last traded at $33.52 and had previously closed at $29.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 14.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

