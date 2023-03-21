Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 3.4 %

GDO stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

