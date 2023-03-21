Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

EHI opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

