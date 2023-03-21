Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of HIX opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
