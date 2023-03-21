Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of HIX opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 167,474 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

