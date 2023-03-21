Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

SBI stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 50,773 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 75,058 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

