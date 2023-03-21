Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $18.81.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
