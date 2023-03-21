Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $18.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

