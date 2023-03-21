Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 3rd

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:DMO opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (DMO)
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
- Why did Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Plummet?
- Microsoft Is The New Safe Haven
- Are the Good Times Already in the Rearview Mirror for Airlines?
- These 3 Stocks Are Ready To Rally Out Of Bullish Bases
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.