Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 3rd

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DMO opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 39,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 87,071 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

