Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of DMO opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $13.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 165.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 31,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.