Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Shares Up 4.3%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 2,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 48,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Western Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of C$98.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24.

Western Resources (TSE:WRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Western Resources

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

